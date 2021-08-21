Cancel
Don Giovanni @ Nevill Holt Opera, Market Harborough

By Sam Smith
Cover picture for the articleAn innovative take on Mozart’s classic fills the hills of Leicestershire with 17th century rituals!. In a programme note, director Sam Furness describes his intention in this production of Don Giovanni to treat “the nuptial rituals of Zerlina and Masetto as a unifying backbone, which the rest of the action can swirl around”. It is the type of idea that sounds good on paper, but it does leave one wondering whether the execution will push certain points to extremes, or conversely see them fail to register at all. In the event, however, the concept works well because it plays upon the outdoor setting that potential COVID-19 restrictions dictated should be used for Nevill Holt Opera’s 2021 season.

