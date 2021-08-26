2021 08/26 – Judith G. Carpenter
Judith Gail Carpenter, age 72, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 4:47 P.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. She was born on November 27, 1948, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Robert E. and Dorothy Mae (Ackermann) Burge. She married John Michael Carpenter on October 25, 1969, at First United Methodist Church in Centralia, Illinois and he preceded her in death on August 7, 2016.southernillinoisnow.com
