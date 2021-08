Ottawa Senators, Guenette, Pierre Dorion, Belleville Senators, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The dog days of August may be the time when NHL hockey is furthest from most people’s minds, but here at Silver Seven they mark the beginning of one of our site’s most beloved features: the Ottawa Senators Top 25, Under 25. For those unfamiliar with the series, the staff (and the readers) rank all of the players in the Sens’ organization under the age of 25. For a franchise in the midst of a youth-oriented rebuild, that can mean some difficult, but fun, choices.