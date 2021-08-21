Cancel
Squiggles maker Art Blocks ‘can’t keep art live on the platform’ amid NFT frenzy

By Ryan Weeks
theblockcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Blocks has been one of the big winners in a resurgent NFT market. But the platform has seen artworks hoovered up so quickly that it has had to find ways to slow down crypto speculators.

www.theblockcrypto.com

Visual Artinvesting.com

Fetch.ai launches NFT platform for AI-generated art

Blockchain artificial intelligence lab Fetch.ai has launched a new NFT marketplace for AI-generated art, giving users the ability to create digital collectibles in a collaborative setting through machine learning technology. The new platform, dubbed Colearn Paint, allows groups of creators to automatically generate and collectively own NFTs designed by a...
Visual Arttheblockcrypto.com

NFT platform Art Blocks breaks record with $5.8 million sale

The sale makes Ringers #879 the most expensive Art Blocks piece on the market. The buyer is Singapore-based investment firm Three Arrows Capital, which adds to a growing collection of Art Blocks NFTs. The sale of a piece of non-fungible token (NFT) art for around $5.8 million has become the...
Books & Literaturetheblockcrypto.com

This NFT project is literally putting poetry on the blockchain

Etherpoems is a new non-fungible token (NFT) collective that is minting poems and putting them directly on-chain. So far, the project has released two collections of poetry NFTs. Despite Etherpoems’ novelty, the collective has struggled to generate the same level of activity as other NFT projects that have recently taken...
Computerstheblockcrypto.com

Bug impacting over 50% of Ethereum clients leads to fork

A bug affecting older versions of a major Ethereum client is causing those nodes to split from the main network. This affects around 54% of Ethereum nodes. A bug in older versions of the Ethereum network client Geth has caused nodes running those versions to split from the main network.
Softwareu.today

L2 Labs Foundation Explores L2.Cash Protocol to Bring Zk-Proofs to Payment Tools

L2 Labs Foundation develops payment protocol powered by zk-proofs: What is L2.Cash?. L2 Labs Foundation, the high-profile software engineering team behind flagship Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEXes), solidifies its stance as a prominent scaling infrastructure provider. Now it intensifies the research and development efforts addressing the one-stop payment solution for businesses and individuals.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Robb Report

Home Tour: This $18 Million Los Angeles Mansion Has One of the First Private NFT Art Galleries

Earlier this year, an NFT house sold for over $500,000. Obviously it was a digital model, rather than a brick-and-mortar residence, but that’s not where the non-fungible token trend ended in the world of real estate. Case in point: A home in Los Angeles has just listed for $18 million, and part of the appeal is its ability to showcase digital art. The 9,400-square-foot home was designed by architect Hagy Belzberg, who envisioned the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust (and whose Skyline Residence was being shopped by owner Pharrell Williams earlier this year for around $12 million). Belzberg’s NFT experiment...
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Fidenza Art Blocks NFT Bought for $1,400 USD Sells for $3.3 Million USD

Generative Ethereum-based artwork. Artist Tyler Hobbs‘ Fidenza line consists of 999 unique Art Blocks depicting a pattern of colorful squares and rectangles which are generated via an algorithm. The series’ Fidenza #313 recently sold for 1,000 ETH, which amounted to just over $3.3 million USD at the time of transaction. The artwork was sold to the previous buyer for just 0.58 ETH (around $1,400 USD) on June 11, marking a truly mindboggling return within the span of two months.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Foundry Art Centre is Accepting Vendors to Join Merry Makers Market

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Foundry Art Center provides an opportunity for all local small business entrepreneurs and handmade artists to join the Merry Maker Market event. This special event is to support local businesses, regional makers, designers, and artists around St. Louis and St. Charles. This event will be held for two days during the Christmas holiday season in early December.
Visual ArtPosted by
HackerNoon

Crypto and Art Collide: Virtual Showrooms Solve NFT Dilemma

One of the most talked-about developments in the virtual world is currently non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. These come in the form of digital artworks or assets - sometimes even GIFs or videos - that can be downloaded and exist on the blockchain; an encrypted database in the crypto world where each artwork is registered with its own unique metadata consisting of a string of numbers and letters which act as a certificate of authenticity for each asset.
Visual ArtThrive Global

Thomas Faessler of Art in Context: “Stop living in the future”

Stop living in the future. Yes, that’s what you are doing. You are so fixated on planning for the future and doing everything right so that “tomorrow” is better that you forget to enjoy the present. Your present could be at stake and despite your efforts of worrying about worst-case scenarios and trying to be precise, this present moment can have severe implications for the future if you don’t pay attention.
DesignPosted by
Hackernoon

NFT Art Should be Valued Higher than Traditional Art

Ishan Pandey: Hi Duc, welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about yourself and the story behind Spores Network?. Duc Luu: Duc comes from an ed-tech, prop-tech, and marketplace POV: Duc built and sold an Edtech startup in Hong Kong, sold it to Bain Capital Private Equity China, and then took the parent company public on Nasdaq in 2017 for a valuation of over $1 billion. He spent the next two years as Chief Strategy Officer looking at Edtech M&A and incubation opportunities worldwide. For the last two years, he’s moved back to his homeland of Vietnam to build the country. He served as COO of Propzy, a prop-tech play, where he helped raise $25 million from Softbank Ventures Asia, Gaw Capital, and Insignia Ventures. The company currently has over 20 stores in Vietnam. Soon he was poached by One Mount Group’s venture, OneHousing, to lead strategy and operations as COO, looking to scale another prop-tech play with backing by Vietnam’s top two billionaires of Real Estate and Banking. He’s a contributor writer for Vietcetera, TechinAsia, and keynote speaker in Edtech, Proptech, and now Crypto.
Visual Artfourstateshomepage.com

Living Well: Local Color Art Gallery

Ginger Copeland talks about the Local Color Art Gallery’s beautiful and unique art, their many classes, their show at Crabby’s, and an exciting event coming up at the gallery. A special pop-up “Empty Bowls” presale event on Friday and Saturday, September 17th and 18th from 10 AM-6 PM.
DesignNautilus

This NFT Painting Is a Work of Art

On March 11, 2021, the auction house Christie’s sold a work by an American graphic designer, Michael Winkelmann, a.k.a. Beeple, for a colossal $69 million, making it the third most expensive work ever sold by a living artist. The work, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, is a nonfungible token, or NFT. It’s a computer file that cannot be exchanged, copied, or destroyed, which gives the purchaser proof of authenticity. It lives online in a virtual space—an immaterial space—in a blockchain, a secure digital public ledger. The file is a mint copy, an original, like the Mona Lisa that hangs in the Louvre. It’s also a work of art.
Visual ArtPosted by
MarketRealist

Best NFT Use Cases Beyond Art—More Than Just a JPEG

In the last few months, society quickly became familiar with the concept of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) thanks to Christie's historical first-ever digital art auction. After digital artist Beeple sold his "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" for an impressive $69 million, many critics and skeptics had a lot to say about the matter. Conceptually understood by skeptics as a JPEG, NFTs have several use cases that are slowly changing our interaction with the industries they're engaging in including gaming, music, and naming services.
Museumsthefancarpet.com

Groundbreaking Virtual Art Museum THE CRYPT Unique NFT Art Museum For The Digital Age Is Open To The Public NOW

A unique NFT art museum for the digital age is open to the public NOW. The Crypt, a new and unique art museum that will be part of a series of virtual reality attractions on a brand-new entertainment platform called ‘Virtually’, which opens to the public 5pm BST/9am PST. Driven by a spirit of creative excellence and technical innovation, The Crypt will collect, curate and present collectables spanning the fields of modern art, literature, music, photography, sculpture, and digital media in a uniquely designed virtual space.
cryptopolitan.com

New Type of NFT Collectibles: Earth-based Metaverse Land Art

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a new type of digital asset that can be used as collectibles. They are essentially similar to digital assets, with provable scarcity built-in. One of the first famous use-cases for NFTs was CryptoKitties, which allowed users to buy, sell, and trade digital kittens. Today, there are hundreds of different projects using NFTs to build more complex applications. For example: Next Earth allows you to buy and sell digital replicas of land on a blockchain copy of Earth.

