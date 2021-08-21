‘American Idol’ Syesha Mercado Reunited With Baby Girl Amid Custody Battle

Yesterday American Idol singer Syesha Mercado was finally reunited with her 20-day old newborn after she was taken away from her 10-days prior during a medical kidnapping. Social media has been in an uproar after a video went viral of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seizing Mercado’s second baby on the side of the road as she begged to breastfeed the baby. In an attempt to bring attention to the story, Kim Kardashian tweeted to her 70 million followers about the case in an attempt to get Mercado’s two children returned.