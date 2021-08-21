Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

‘American Idol’ Syesha Mercado Reunited With Baby Girl Amid Custody Battle

By Regina Park
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The singer is still working to get custody of her 18-month-old son, Amen’Ra.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

72K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syesha Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Child Protective Services#American Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Confirms She’s Single 3 Months After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

Watch: Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars. Briana DeJesus' short-lived engagement has run its course. The Teen Mom star, 27, revealed she's officially single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Aug. 19. She shared her relationship status after a fan asked when she's tying the knot with fiancé Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus said, "I am not getting married any time soon," adding, "Maybe next 5 years?"
Public HealthPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Another Star Has COVID-19 Amid Kailyn Lowry's Family Outbreak

It's not just Kailyn Lowry who is recovering from COVID-19 in the Teen Mom 2 cast. Newcomer Ashley Jones also contracted the virus, her mom Pastor Tea shared on Instagram this week, asking fans to "please pray for a speedy recovery as Ashley recovers from COVID-19." Sharing a photo of Ashley from the MTV season reunion, Tea added that Jones' family expected a "full recovery" from her soon.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Gives Birth, Welcomes Fourth Child

Congrats are in order for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra! The Teen Mom OG star and her husband have welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news on their social media on Saturday. The mom-of-four posted a black-and-white photo of their little bundle of joy wrapped up in a blanket in the hospital bassinet.
Relationshipsenstarz.com

‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reacts To Instagram Girls Trying to 'Steal' Husband Tyler with This

Former "Teen Mom" star Catelynn might face marital trials as "thirsty girls" keep hitting her husband on Instagram. Catelynn had been flexing Tyler's journey with his weight loss progress on social media when she noticed something fishy. Being the supportive wifey that she is, the reality star had taken shirtless pictures of Tyler for his Instagram account, sources reported.
Manatee County, FLwfla.com

‘We have done nothing wrong’: ‘American Idol’ star Syesha Mercado, partner fight to regain custody of children taken by Manatee Co. authorities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “American Idol” star Syesha Mercado her partner, Tyron Deneer held a virtual press conference Tuesday as the couple continued their their fight to regain custody of their two children. Last Wednesday, the couple recorded a viral video showing their newborn daughter being removed from their custody...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
BET

Syesha Mercado Reunited With Infant Daughter

Syesha Mercado and partner Tyron Deener are extremely excited and relieved to be reunited with their infant daughter Ast. TMZ reports that the couple got their daughter back from Florida’s Child Protective Services. And while they’re very happy about it, they are still attempting to regain custody of their toddler son, Amen’Ra.
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

The Source |Syesha Mercado Reunited With Newborn Following Medical Kidnapping

Yesterday American Idol singer Syesha Mercado was finally reunited with her 20-day old newborn after she was taken away from her 10-days prior during a medical kidnapping. Social media has been in an uproar after a video went viral of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office seizing Mercado’s second baby on the side of the road as she begged to breastfeed the baby. In an attempt to bring attention to the story, Kim Kardashian tweeted to her 70 million followers about the case in an attempt to get Mercado’s two children returned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy