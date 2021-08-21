‘A Little Daytime Drama’: Jen Lilley & Ryan Paevey Star in New Hallmark Film
Hallmark Channel is churning out new movies even as summer winds down. One new film premiering August 21 is A Little Daytime Drama, starring Jen Lilley and Ryan Paevey. Neither lead is a stranger to Hallmark movie fans, so having them pair up for this feature is sure to be spectacular. We’ve got details on the new movie below, including plot, cast, and a few film photos. Keep reading to learn more.www.feelingthevibe.com
Comments / 0