Fly Golf Tournament Hosted by FlyCast River Forecast and Mystic Fly Rods Set for Sept. 11
FlyCast River Forecast and Mystic Fly Rods will host a Fly Golf Tournament from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday September 11 in James Q. Newton Park located in Conifer. The tournament cost $25 per person. 50 percent of the proceeds from this tournament will be donated to their partners at The Mayfly Project. Mayfly is a 501(c)(3) organization that uses fly fishing as a catalyst to mentor children in foster care.arkvalleyvoice.com
