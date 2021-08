OXENFREE is a supernatural teen thriller adventure from developers Night School Studio. It features multiple routes and endings based on the decisions you make throughout the game. Say the wrong things and you might stumble upon your friend’s dead body. It was released in 2016 for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One to critical acclaim. So much that it was later released on other systems as well. The developers describe it as,” a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.”