QB Jameis Winston to start Saints’ second preseason game

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Payton has said throughout the preseason that the team will continue to rotate between Hill and Winston. In other words, we shouldn’t look too much into Winston’s start on Monday. More interesting will be how the team handles both quarterbacks throughout the exhibition. If one of the two players plays primarily with the starters, it could give us a clue into who will be starting Week 1.

As the Saints usher in the post-Drew Brees era, Hill and Winston are the two candidates to take the starting gig. Hill completed 8-of-12 passes for 81 yards and an interception during his start against the Ravens, while Winston completed 7-of-12 attempts for 96 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The team is also rostering Ian Book, who tossed an interception during the preseason opener.

The Saints still refuse to show their hand at the quarterback position. When asked if any of the players had the lead for the starting job, Payton refused to give any information. “I’m not going to have weekly or daily updates,” Payton said, via Michael Davis Smith of ProFootballTalk.com. “These guys are both working hard.”