Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Schedule Release: LeBron, Curry, Doncic & Who’s Who

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA will also celebrate the three franchises that have been around all 75 years, The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors (previously the Philadelphia Warriors), by holding three nationally televised games between the three teams over a five-day span in December. A final "classic matchup" will occur on January 7 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, marking the 50th anniversary of when the Lakers beat the Hawks for their 33rd straight win, which still holds ...

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Schedule#The New York Knicks#The Philadelphia Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ Has A New Host This Week

One of ESPN’s most prominent shows will have a new host this week as the original host goes on vacation. Rachel Nichols, who was the center of a controversy earlier this summer, will be off the show for a little while. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols has the rest of the week off while she’s on vacation.
NBAthecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Steph Curry’s mom filing for divorce from Dell Curry

According to TMZ Sports, Steph Curry’s parents are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry on June 14 in their home state of North Carolina. The reason for the potential split is currently unknown. The couple has been...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update

The Brooklyn Nets have made a number of key moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back in the upcoming campaign. It looks like they’re not done yet, and as it seems, DeAndre Jordan’s future in Brooklyn is anything but guaranteed at this point. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are all […] The post RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAthefocus.news

What is JR Smith's net worth in 2021? Earnings from NBA career explored

What is JR Smith’s net worth in 2021? Smith began his career playing high-school basketball in his home town of New Jersey. After 16 seasons and two NBA Championships, Smith retired from the sport. But just what is the basketball star’s net worth?. Who is JR Smith?. Earl Joseph ‘JR’...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors And Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Signing Paul Millsap

While a lot of marquee free agents have already been signed, there are still a lot of capable veteran players who are able to contribute to playoff teams still out there. One of those players is Paul Millsap, a wily veteran who is a former All-Star and All-Defensive selection. He has also become a solid shooter over the years, and he can be a solid two-way player for any team coming off the bench.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy