Wyatt Mills will be Important in Mariners’ Upcoming Series vs Astros

By Connor Tweet
sodomojo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Casey Sadler on paternity leave celebrating the birth of a child this weekend, the Mariners will be without one of their most reliable relievers heading into a crucial series with the division rival Houston Astros. Sadler, a location-oriented pitcher known for painting curveballs on the corners of the strike zone, is not easily replaced; however, young side-armer Wyatt Mills has similar tools that could end up useful in Sadler’s absence.

