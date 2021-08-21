Wyatt Mills will be Important in Mariners’ Upcoming Series vs Astros

It’s officially getting interesting. The M’s did what they needed to do by sweeping the hapless Rangers in Arlington. However, the seemingly-invincible A’s and Astros – teams who’ve had a seeming lock on playoff spots since late May – slipped up. The A’s were playing the White Sox, so yeah, that’ll happen. But the Astros were an extra-inning game away from getting swept by the Royals. They’re now 7-9 in August, while the M’s have gone 10-7. The M’s faced the Astros during the infamous/famous? trade of Kendall Graveman, and it looked like the M’s were throwing in the towel.