I’m mad and it feels so good

Getting Along is a column about taking care of yourself, setting boundaries, and having difficult conversations, for people who struggle with all three. While we now know that some of spring’s hornier predictions for Hot Vax Summer were a bit overhyped, most everyone I know has actually had a pretty good one, myself included. As an introvert who spent the past year really locked down and who hates summer, I wasn’t totally sure how I’d feel being back in the world again. Turned out? I loved it. May, June, and July were more fun, healing, and exuberantly gay than I could have imagined; two shots of Pfizer had me feeling good and safe, and prioritizing the people who I bonded with the most during the pandemic ensured every hangout was a good one. I just felt so much lighter—like I finally set down the heavy bags I hadn’t totally known I was carrying.