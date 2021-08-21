First responders lift car off driver after rollover Saturday in Hounsfield

One person was injured and airlifted to a regional hospital following a rollover on CTH SS south of Chetek on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The crash happened near CTH SS and 5-1/4th Avenue. Chetek Ambulance Service and first responders, Mayo Ambulance, Chetek FIre Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Radio dispatches said firefighters were needed to assist with extraction from the overturned vehicle, pictured above. Life Link III helicopter was paged to meet the ambulance at the Chetek Airport. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the driver’s injuries were serious and the patient was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. Information on the driver’s name and the nature of the crash were not immediately available from law enforcement as of presstime. It was a busy day for emergency services, with Chetek Fire responding to three downed utility lines after Tuesday morning’s storm and CAS responding to least one medical call prior to the rollover.