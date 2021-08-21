Cancel
First responders lift car off driver after rollover Saturday in Hounsfield

By BEN MUIR bmuir@wdt.net
nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUNSFIELD — First responders pulled two entrapped people from a vehicle that had rolled over on State Route 12F Saturday morning, at one point using airbags to lift the car off the driver. It was shortly after 3 a.m. when the Town of Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to Route...

