Sean Penn on co-starring with and directing his daughter Dylan

Jennifer Vogel needs many things at various points in “Flag Day” — a home, money, love — but if you had to narrow it down to just one thing, that might be the truth. “I need to know when you decided to do this,” Vogel (Dylan Penn) says late in the movie, after her supposedly reformed father sneaked behind her back to rob a bank. Based on Minneapolis writer Vogel’s memoir “Flim-Flam Man,” “Flag Day” charts young Jennifer’s search for the truth, culminating in her decision to become a journalist. As she shuttles between her unstable parents in the 1970s and ‘80s, the film seems to suggest that if a child survives being raised by screw-ups it can give her a useful insight: Do exactly the opposite of what your parents did.