Sean Penn on co-starring with and directing his daughter Dylan

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Director Sean Penn had to step in last-minute to play America’s most notorious counterfeiter in ‘Flag Day,’ opposite his daughter. ‘It was an extraordinary experience - It’s not something I would have chosen to do.’

CNN

CNN

