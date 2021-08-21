Sith Council – ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ Deep Dive and Discussion
The Sith Council crew is back this week with a discussion in the latest in Star Wars news. In the latest episode, the team is starting a rewatch of the entire Star Wars saga, commencing with Episode I: The Phantom Menace. They discuss the highs and lows of the movie, the ways it holds up, and the relevance of the movie 20 years later, within the context of a completely different-looking franchise than it was back then.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
