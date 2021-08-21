Punky Brewster: Cancelled; No Season Two for Peacock Sequel Series

"I am so grateful for your constant love and support," the actress wrote on Instagram after Peacock opted not to pick up a second season. "I am feeling so many feels about what to say to all of our friends, family, and fans that have supported us so I will share what I wrote to my Punky family last night which all of you that have loved us have been a part of… I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart. I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others. The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always. You helped me find my inner strength and Punky Power once again. This has always been more than a show, it has been the collective of spirits coming together to help make the world a better place and create change by sharing our stories."