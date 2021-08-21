Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Punky Brewster: Cancelled; No Season Two for Peacock Sequel Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunky Brewster is not returning to Peacock for a second season. The streaming service has cancelled the series which is a sequel to the popular 1980s sitcom. Former child star Soleil Moon Frye returned to continue Punky’s story as a single mom who finds a girl much like herself. Cherie...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soleil Moon Frye
Person
Cherie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Universal Studio Group#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chesapeake Shores: Season Six? Has the Hallmark Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, the Chesapeake Shores TV series stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. Jesse Metcalfe guests. The store explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when successful and eccentric entrepreneur Evan McKenzie (Buckley) brings a new development project into town.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Punky Brewster - Canceled By Peacock After One Season

Peacock has opted not to renew Punky Brewster for a second season. The followup to the 1984 sitcom was headlined by the original series’ star Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role as the titular character who became a pop culture staple of the 1980s. Punky Brewster, which premiered in February,...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Field of Dreams - Ordered to Series by peacock

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER OF "FIELD OF DREAMS" Series from Universal Television will be Written and Executive Produced by Michael Schur. · Peacock announced today a straight-to-series-order for FIELD OF DREAMS from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. · The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur...
TV & Videoswnypapers.com

Peacock announces straight-to-series order of 'Field of Dreams'

Series from Universal Television will be written and executive produced by Michael Schur. Peacock announced Monday a straight-to-series-order for "Field of Dreams” from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur (Fremulon), Lawrence Gordon (The Gordon Company), David Miner and Morgan...
MLBIGN

Field of Dreams Is Being Turned Into a TV Series By Peacock

It turns out the "it" in "If you build it" is Peacock, and the "he" in "he will come" is a Field of Dreams TV series. Peacock announced the straight-to-series-order for Field of Dreams today, alongside news that this series will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Heels: Season Two? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Soleil Moon Frye reacts to the Punky Brewster reboot's cancelation, calls it "lightning in a bottle"

"I am so grateful for your constant love and support," the actress wrote on Instagram after Peacock opted not to pick up a second season. "I am feeling so many feels about what to say to all of our friends, family, and fans that have supported us so I will share what I wrote to my Punky family last night which all of you that have loved us have been a part of… I want to start by saying I love each and every one of you from the depths of my heart. I am so incredibly grateful for all of the beautiful stunning gifts you gave to me and the way in which you touched my heart and so many others. The best way I can put this experience is that it has felt like lightning in a bottle, a comet of joy, heart and love that I will hold closest to my heart forever and always. You helped me find my inner strength and Punky Power once again. This has always been more than a show, it has been the collective of spirits coming together to help make the world a better place and create change by sharing our stories."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

FBoy Island: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dating Series

FBoy Island is returning to HBO Max for a second season. The streaming series has renewed the dating reality series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, for a second season of 10 episodes A premiere date will be announced at a later time. The 10 episodes of season one are currently available on the service.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Renews for John Lurie Series

Painting with John is returning for a second season. HBO has renewed the unscripted series, featuring artist John Lurie, for a second round of episodes. The first season arrived on the cable channel earlier this year. HBO revealed the following about the series and its renewal in a press release.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

All Rise: Season Three? OWN Considers Reviving Cancelled CBS TV Series – canceled + renewed TV shows

All Rise fans have been given hope for a continuation of the canceled CBS drama. Deadline has reported that Warner Bros TV is in talks with OWN to renew the series for a third season. The series was canceled in May, and contracts for the cast expired in June. The talks are in the early stages, and they were made possible by the merger between Warner Bros Media and Discovery in recent months.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Season Three? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The series showcases home videos that reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity of people in their own living spaces. Season two showcases an evolution of the series, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS gives a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participant’s choice. Second season guests include Paula Abdul, Anthony Anderson, Max Greenfield, George Lopez, Daniela Ruah, and J.B. Smoove.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Betty’: Crystal Moselle Skateboarding Series Canceled By HBO After Two Seasons

Crystal Moselle’s series Betty has been cancelled by HBO, Deadline has confirmed. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of BETTY,” the network said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.” Betty was a teen comedy based on Moselle’s acclaimed 2018 film, Skate Kitchen. It centered on a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding. The series starred Dede Lovelace, Kabrina Adams, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, Rachelle Vinberg, Alexander Cooper, Katerina Tannenbaum, and more, airing for 12 episodes in total. It returned for its second season in June, after debuting on HBO in May of last year. Moselle directed each episode of the show and exec produced with Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Mourad.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Condor: Season Two of Action Thriller Series Coming to EPIX This Fall

Condor is heading to EPIX this fall for its second season, and viewers will see more spy action featuring Max Irons, Constance Zimmer, Alexei Bondar, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Johnson, Toby Leonard Moore, Jonathan Kells Phillips, Rose Rollins, Kristen Hager, and Bob Balaban. The first season aired on the now-defunct AT&T Audience Network.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Leverage: Redemption: IMDb TV Sets Return Date for Revival Series (Watch)

The Leverage crew is ready for more adventures. IMDb TV has announced that the remaining eight episodes of the first season of Leverage: Redemption will be released on October 8th. The initial eight installments were released on July 7th and they, as well as the five seasons of the original Leverage series, are currently available for streaming. It is not yet known if there will be a second season for Leverage: Redemption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy