Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Rotherham pay for missed penalty as neighbours Sheffield Wednesday win again

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkVNR_0bYpyopH00
Lee Gregory celebrates Sheffield Wednesday’s second goal at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Sheffield Wednesday made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win at neighbours Rotherham in Sky Bet League One.

Wednesday needed a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to preserve their run of five successive clean sheets before second-half strikes from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Kamberi wasted the first opening of the game as he scooped over after Callum Paterson had wriggled into the box down the right.

Rotherham were certainly the team threatening the most before the break but they failed to create a clear-cut chance, until they were given one in first-half added time.

Paterson was adjudged to have fouled Joshua Kayode just inside the area. However, Peacock-Farrell guessed the right way to superbly tip away substitute Kieran Sadlier’s penalty.

The Owls were celebrating in the 50th minute when Paterson cleverly slipped the offside trap and squared for Kamberi to fire in.

The visitors sealed the points in the 77th minute when goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a mess of saving a weak shot by substitute Dennis Adeniran and Gregory was on hand to poke the ball in.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Kamberi
Person
Joshua Kayode
Person
Callum Paterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerBBC

Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Lee Gregory marked his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday with a goal as they extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood. The Owls had early chances to score with Gregory heading over from Jack Hunt's cross and Lewis Wing's shot on the turn saved by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to put together back-to-back victories, as they welcome Fleetwood Town to Hillsborough Stadium on Tuesday night. The Owls come into this fixture after an impressive 2-0 victory over local rivals and Darren Moore’s former side Doncaster Rovers, courtesy of second-half goals from Barry Bannan and Dennis Adeniran.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lee Gregory off the mark as Sheffield Wednesday stay unbeaten

Lee Gregory marked his full debut for Sheffield Wednesday with a goal as they extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood. The Owls had early chances to score with Gregory heading over from Jack Hunt’s cross and Lewis Wing’s shot on the turn saved by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Michael Smith goal earns Rotherham away-day win at Morecambe

A stunning 40-yard goal from Michael Smith earned Rotherham a 1-0 victory over League One newcomers. The striker scored with a superb dipping effort on the hour to earn his side a battling three points. Richard Wood went close to making it 2-0 the visitors when he poked a close-range...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Paul Warne hails Rotherham’s win at Morecambe

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was a happy man after seeing a superb Michael Smith effort earn his side a narrow 1-0 victory against League One newcomers Morecambe. Smith scored the only goal of the game on the hour with a 40-yard effort that dipped over Jokull Andresson in the Morecambe goal to take the points and inflict a first defeat of the season on the Shrimps.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

League One transfer rumours: Sunderland linked with reunion for AS Monaco man, Premier League clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday star

The deal for the versatile defender is thought to be a permanent one, with the 20-year-old coming in to bolster the Black Cats’ defensive ranks. Huggins is another player with little senior experience, however he made his Premier League debut in February and had a superb campaign as part of the Whites’ side who won promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.
SoccerBBC

Dominic Iorfa: Sheffield Wednesday defender extends deal until 2023

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has extended his deal until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old joined the Owls from Wolves in January 2019. He missed most of last season through injury as Wednesday were relegated to League One but has been an ever-present so far this campaign.
SportsBBC

Watch: Naomh Conaill win the 2020 Donegal club championship on penalties

Naomh Conaill retain the Donegal senior football title by beating Kilcar in a dramatic penalty shootout in their long-awaited 2020 final. The contest was meant to be held last autumn but was postponed three times due to the pandemic, with the final eventually played just a month before the 2021 competition begins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy