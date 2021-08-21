Cancel
El Salvador’s Bukele Is “Playing With Fire” For Ignoring World Bank, IMF’s Warnings On Bitcoin: Renowned Economist Steve Hanke

By Adrian Klent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Hanke – a professor of applied economics at John Hopkins University – has sounded a warning that El Salvador could be heading to currency chaos and economic collapse with their adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. He argues that El Salvador “will be burnt” if they continue with the implementation of their Bitcoin Law which is set to come into effect in September.

Related
Politicsbitcoinist.com

President Of El Salvador Maps Out Plans Before Bitcoin Law Enactment

Not minding the oppositions and criticisms concerning the Bitcoin Law, the President of El Salvador is moving to implement the Bitcoin law come September. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, opens up to the upcoming Bitcoin Law implementation plans on September 7th. Bukele also talked about Chivo Wallet Application ready for download on the very same day.
Foreign Policybitcoin.com

Afghanistan's Economic Crisis: 'No One Has Money' Says Afghani Banker After US Seized Central Bank's Assets

The troubles in Afghanistan rage on after the U.S. government spent 20 years and trillions of dollars on a conflict that was never resolved. The U.S. government, Federal Reserve, and allied partners have seized the central bank of Afghanistan’s assets and as time passes, the country’s citizens have run out of money. Regional reports show that “no one has money” after the U.S. seizure and under the current Taliban rule.
EconomyThe Independent

Is El Salvador ready for bitcoin to become legal tender?

Since US president Richard Nixon took the world off the “Gold Standard” in 1971, global finance has been powered by the fiat monetary system, where money is not backed by anything and created by central banks out of thin air. Therefore, officialising bitcoin as a sovereign currency will have far-reaching consequences and both proponents and opponents are watching eagerly from the sidelines to see how the gamble unfolds. However, caught in the middle of this experiment are the people of El Salvador, and, with only days to go before the law's execution, information about the law is scarce and preparations on the ground are minimal.
Worldhudsontv.com

Cuba Will Regulate Cryptocurrencies Beginning September 15

The government of Cuba has announced it will recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments on the Caribbean island. The Official Gazette published a resolution last week which said Cuba’s Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within the Communist nation.
Worldcodelist.biz

[EILMELDUNG] Bitcoin becomes the official national currency of El Salvador on September 7th!

Despite some resistance and criticism of the Bitcoin law in El Salvador, the president wants to put the Bitcoin law into effect in September. It has been talked about for a long time and now the time has finally come: Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, expressed on the upcoming plans to implement the Bitcoin law on September 7th. Bukele also talked about the Chivo wallet application, which is available for download that same day.
Protestscryptopotato.com

Massive Anti Bitcoin Protests Fill The Streets of El Salvador

Nayib Bukele is preparing for the day that the Bitcoin Law starts to be mandatory, but protests against it are more and more common. The political situation in El Salvador is only getting worse as the day approaches when the country will start adopting Bitcoin as legal tender. On September...
Economycryptopotato.com

How the Life of El Salvador’s People Could Change Following Bitcoin Legalization in 10 days (Opinion)

El Salvador is set to make history in less than two weeks when it legally adopts Bitcoin. How could the life of locals change in the following weeks, months, and years?. El Salvador will, in ten days, adopt Bitcoin as an official currency. It’s making massive investments in projects to develop end-user products to hold and spend bitcoin. The opportunities of this venture are enormous, though some warn there are risks.
Economyzycrypto.com

Cuba Makes Groundbreaking Move To Embrace And Regulate Cryptocurrencies

The Caribbean country that has been struggling with economic sanctions from the U.S. has revealed it is opening its doors to digital currencies. The government of Cuba yesterday announced they would be recognizing and regulating cryptocurrencies. According to an Associated Press report, the Official Gazette, a publication of the government...
Economybitcoinist.com

Latin America, Tipping Point: Cuba Regulates, Honduras ATM, Venezuela Spends

Is Latin America in the eye of the storm that’ll reshape the world? The region certainly benefits from the existence of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Latin America needs hedges against inflation and a quick and easy way to send remittances. The cheaper the fees, the better. And when you truly need something, you’re bound to understand it. You have bigger incentives to study, to do the work it requires.
Worldraleighnews.net

Cuba about to join the crypto revolution

The Cuban government will officially recognize cryptocurrencies for payments on the island, according to a resolution published in the Official Gazette. The resolution states that the Central Bank of Cuba can now authorize the use of cryptocurrencies "for reasons of socioeconomic interest." However, the central bank will introduce a set...
EconomyKRDO

Cuba to recognize — and regulate — cryptocurrencies

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government says it will recognize — and regulate — cryptocurrencies for payments on the island. A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba. The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump. The currencies can wobbly wildly up and down in value, but they’re usually independent of any central bank and use widely distributed blockchain computer codes to keep track of transfers.
Economycryptopotato.com

Cuba’s Government Looking to Recognize Bitcoin and Crypto for Payments: Report

The Cuban government is reportedly looking into recognizing and regulating cryptocurrencies to be used for payments. After El Salvador made history earlier this year by accepting bitcoin as a legal tender, the number of countries planning to mimic the move continues to grow. A recent report showed that Cuba’s Central Bank wants to implement rules enabling the nation to utilize digital assets legally.
Economyd1softballnews.com

Cuba will accept Bitcoin | New rules coming to Havana

Also Cuba gets on the train cryptocurrencies, emulating a neighboring country, but different in the fundamentals and in the political course as El Salvador. The first steps are being taken on the island for the recognition of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, as reported by Associated Press. A surprise...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

K1, The First Bitcoin ATM Designed And Built In El Salvador

Edgar Borja, CEO of Kioskos K1, has created the first Bitcoin ATM designed and built in El Salvador. The K1 can act as a host for Bitcoin wallet platforms such as Strike. The machine is fully Strike payment enabled. The kiosk can accept payments in bills and send Bitcoin to...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

El Salvador to Open ATMs, Kiosks for Bitcoin Exchanges

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter Sunday that the country will open 200 ATMs and 50 kiosks Sept. 7 to let its citizens make Bitcoin exchanges. They will be able to convert Bitcoin into U.S. dollars and then withdraw those dollars in cash, as the government moves to make the digital currency legal tender.
Worldinvesting.com

El Salvador Prepares for Bitcoin Adoption—Installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs

© Reuters. El Salvador Prepares for Bitcoin Adoption—Installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs. El Salvador installs 200 Bitcoin ATMs ahead of Bitcoin adoption on September 7, 2021. 50 bank branches are also preparing to handle crypto transactions. This plan will work alongside the government’s cryptocurrency app, Chivo. El Salvador surprised the world...
Worldbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Adoption By El Salvador Will Change Central American Remittance

The reduction of the remittance cost seems to be the major reason for the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador. CABEI has recognized that remittances are a vital feature of El Salvador’s BTC adoption policy. Central American Countries May Adopt Bitcoin After El Salvador. Recently, it was reported that the...

