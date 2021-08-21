El Salvador’s Bukele Is “Playing With Fire” For Ignoring World Bank, IMF’s Warnings On Bitcoin: Renowned Economist Steve Hanke
Steve Hanke – a professor of applied economics at John Hopkins University – has sounded a warning that El Salvador could be heading to currency chaos and economic collapse with their adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. He argues that El Salvador “will be burnt” if they continue with the implementation of their Bitcoin Law which is set to come into effect in September.zycrypto.com
