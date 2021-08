Hurricane Ida became a Category 3 storm early Sunday morning, and is expected to continue to intensify. Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA today just before noon. It made landfall as a category four hurricane. Here in South Mississippi, we expect conditions to worsen this afternoon and tonight. Storm surge, gusty winds, heavy rain, and spin-up tornadoes are impacts we'll have to face through Monday. Here's the latest forecast.