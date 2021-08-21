Alabama vs. Miami seating expanded in Atlanta

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

One of the biggest games featured on college football’s opening weekend just got even bigger. The seating for the matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Alabama Crimson Tide inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been expanded.

The state of the art stadium in Atlanta usually seats 71,000 for football games. However, the expandable seating bumps the capacity to 75,000.

Gary Stokan, the president of the Peach Bowl, stated they opened the overflow seating sections in the stadium to accommodate demand for the Sept. 4 meeting between the Crimson Tide and Hurricanes in Atlanta.

“This is going to be one of the tougher tickets that we’ve had,” Stokan said in a phone interview with AL.com. “We’ll have a sell-out for sure and it’ll be an electric crowd, that’s for sure.”

The news may come as a surprise, as the delta variant of COVID-19 has become an unforeseen factor in many parts of America. Furthermore, Stokan stated that all protocols are being considered, but the group would like to make sure they have full knowledge before making a decision.

Alabama vs. Miami: Possible Protocols

“Well we’re talking through all the protocols with the four teams this week,” Stokan said. “Everybody’s waiting as long as they can just to make sure that they have full knowledge of where the variant is and coronavirus.

“And then we’re talking to Mercedes-Benz (Stadium) as well, learning what they’re doing with Atlanta United and the Falcons since they have a preseason game. So those, those conversations are going on now.

Additionally, one tactic under consideration is letting in some air, using one of the Atlanta stadium’s coolest features.

Opening the retractable roof of the stadium is “one of the things amongst many that we’re looking at,” Stokan said.

While many questions remain unanswered prior to Alabama vs. Miami, one thing is certain. When Sept. 4th rolls around, Nick Saban will have the Crimson Tide ready.

“They gotta go out there and earn it everyday.”

Nick Saban’s team may be the defending champions of the college football world, but the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach knows his team hasn’t accomplished anything yet. As Saban’s squad undergoes turnover at many important positions, he’s challenging his rebuilt squad to earn their success.

“You gotta be able to shut down all the external factors out there. Whether it’s number one, we’re gonna be in the playoffs … we haven’t done anything to deserve anything,” Saban said, in a press conference earlier this week. “We’re honored to be recognized where we are, but this particular team has to earn it.

“They gotta go out there and earn it everyday. Players can not focus on outcomes. They need to continue to focus on the things they need to do to get the outcome. [Players] don’t need to have a lot of fear of failure, like they’re going to disappoint somebody. They gotta focus on what they gotta do to be the best players they are.”

Saban’s statement on earning their success is a motivational tactic he’s has experience using. As he tries to rally his teams to victory over a possible championship hangover, the Crimson Tide head coach wants his players to have tunnel vision on their goals.

It all starts against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide begin their championship defense in-front of 75,000 energetic football fans.