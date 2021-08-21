Cancel
Kendall Milton on injury problems for Georgia ahead of Clemson game

Georgia fans are all too familiar with injuries, and this season appears to be no exception.

Tight end Darnell Washington likely will not be ready for the season opener against Clemson after suffering a foot injury in practice on Tuesday and undergoing surgery. Star wide receiver George Pickens remains injured with an ACL problem. Converted-wide receiver Arik Gilbert is currently out for personal reasons. Wideout Jermaine Burton was out temporarily with an ankle injury, but is expected to return for Clemson.

Thankfully for Georgia, the running back room is one of the best in the country and remains intact with Milton, Zamir White, James Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards.

Milton is confident that despite the injuries, the Bulldogs will step up.

“We’re a team that has limitless talent across the roster,” Milton said. “I feel like our game in terms of our offense, we’ll be good. Everybody has that next-man-up mentality. I feel like that will play itself out.”

Milton, who was a member of the Freshman All-SEC team last season, ran the ball 35 times for 193 yards last season.

Practicing against UGA defense has prepared ‘Dogs for Clemson

“They’re definitely a great defensive team,” Milton said of Clemson. “They have a lot of weapons and a lot of players that we’re looking out for. But practicing against our defense, the d-line, the linebacker corps, it’s best-in-the-country type of defense. So I feel like as a running back room, as a running back group it’s preparing us very good because going against the d-line that we go against every day kind of prepares you for the game-type atmosphere.”

Georgia’s defense allowed 20 points per game and 321 yards per game last season, both of which were second in the SEC. They return top tacklers Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine.

Can Georgia finally put the pieces together?

In recent years, Georgia has had a top-notch defense. But they have struggled on the offensive side of the ball. This season, with quarterback JT Daniels under center, Georgia has a chance to challenge for the national championship.

Paul Finebaum recently spoke about Georgia’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.

“Should Georgia win, and I think they will, they have a great opportunity to move up probably to number two,” Finebaum said. “I think there’s an outside shot of number one if Alabama looks poor in its opener. To me, Georgia after that only has one really big game during the season and that’s Florida. They’ll probably have to deal with Alabama at the end of the year. That won’t be easy. But I like their chances.”

