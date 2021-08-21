Live blog: Updates from Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Corky Kell Classic is a loaded event every year. Today, some of Georgia’s best will hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Some of the top players on On3’s top 300 and the top 100 in the class of 2023 will make appearances throughout the day.

The first kickoff is this morning at 9 a.m. with McEachern and Kell facing off.

McEachern leads Kell 26-6 at halftime of the frst game.

Coastal Carolina commit Bryce Archie has a punt blocked. He has a lot of responsibility for McEachern. The team allows him a lot checks at the line of scrimmage as a quarterback.

McEachern beats Kell 53-21.

McEachern quarterback Archie says he’d consider other teams should they come calling, but right now, “Coastal Carolina is home”.

Mill Creek vs Parkview in game two of the Corky Kell Classic

Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Parkview and Mill Creek are the next two teams up.

Mill Creek features the 15th ranked player in the class of 2023, in Caleb Downs.

Parkview quarterback Colin Houck has offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech among others.

Houck is sacked for a safety to open the scoring.

Downs showing athletic ability. He just caught a diving touchdown in the end zone to extend Mill Creek’s lead to 16-0.

A new name that has popped up today is 2023 wide receiver Makhail Wood. Mill Creek junior took a screen 50 yards to set up a Mill Creek score.

Mill Creek rolls to a 43-10 win.

“We really wanted to show all of out doubters that our team could play,” Downs said after the game. “Anybody that doubts me should know that I don’t care if they doubt me.”

Downs took July to relax and focus on the season. Things will begin picking back up for him in September.

Downs will attend Georgia vs. Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. He plans on going to four or five more games this fall.

He plans to attend an Alabama game. He’ll be at Notre Dame vs. North Carolina on Oct. 30 in South Bend. Downs’ older brother Josh Downs plays for the Tar Heels.

Downs thinks a cut down of his list could be coming near the midway point of the 2021 football season.

“Until then, I’m just chilling,” Downs said.

Robbie Roper taking in Corky Kell Classic after explosive opening game

Photo by Jeremy Johnson On3

Roswell’s 2022 quarterback Robbie Roper is a name starting to buzz around the state after a 447 yard, six touchdown performance on Friday night against South Forsyth.

Roper has been speaking with Ivy League schools for much of the summer. Florida has shown some interest.

He expects to be in Gainesville for a game at some point in the near future.

“I think in the next couple games and after this game, I think my recruitment will start picking up and hopefully the offers will start rolling in,” Roper said. “I think in these first three or four games they will see the improvement and development from the summer.”

Walton vs. Lowndes County in game three

Miami commit Jacurri Brown and Lowndes County set to take on Walton in the third game of the day.

Memphis commit Sutton Smith opens the scoring on the day with a long touchdown run. Smith also makes a stop in coverage on the first Lowndes County offensive drive.

Jaccuri Brown using his legs to drive Lowndes County into down for their first redzone possession of the day.

Brown uses his legs to get Lowndes on the board for the first time today. They still trail Walton 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

Brown expects to allowed to use his legs at the next level a ton. Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee has already sold Brown on the idea of being himself in his offense.

Lashlee worked with Cam Newton and Nick Marshall during his time at Auburn. He currently coaches D’Eriq King who ran for 538 yards in 2020.

“I’m more of a Cam Newton guy with the power reads that’s going to be running down hill,” Brown said. “Working off things like that, using my legs in the redzone… They sold to me that I didn’t have to come there and be that prototypal quarterback that they want. They felt like if you’re the guy, then we’re going to make the whole offense around you.”

Sutton Smith catches a touchdown pass to go along with his rushing score earlier in the game.

Down to the wire and clutch play from Jacurri Brown

Brown leads Lowndes on a late drive to score on his second passing touchdown of the third game of the Corky Kell Classic. Only 25 second remain with Walton leading Lowndes 28-21.

Lowndes and Brown will get one more shot at tying the game after an onside kick is recovered.

Brown delivers a long pass to get Lowndes down inside the Walton five-yard line. Eight seconds remain in the game.

Brown hits Chase Belcher in the corner of the endzone to tie the game at the buzzer.

The Miami commit Brown has been looking forward to an opportunity to play the ‘Atlanta boys’ all summer. He feels south Georgia players are a bit underrated.

“You’ve got way more kids up here, it’s way easier to say, ‘I don’t like my team, so I’m going transfer and its 8 miles down the road,” Brown said. “It’s more of a chip on our shoulder. They’re up there and we’re in south Georgia. We get it out the mud. It’s hot as hell. We don’t have indoor facilities. We’re going to play hard-nosed.”

Memphis commit Smith scores on a short run to win the game for Walton in overtime. It was his third score of the game.

Brown finished with 153 yards rushing and a touchdown. Was 10-18 for 163 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Smith rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 31-yard touchdown.

Game four North Gwinnett vs Hoover (Ala.)

North Gwinnett features 2023 defensive tackle Kaden McDonald. McDonald has offers from multiple power five schools.

Grant Godfrey, a 2023 linebacker, recently picked up an offer from Ole Miss.

Hoover has been dominant early They lead North Gwinnett 31-14.

Finally will he Collins Hill vs Brookwood. Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter is the 2nd ranked player in class of 2022.

Hunter begins the night with a stuffed animal for pre game warmups.

It is now halftime and Hunter has caught a touchdown and thrown a touchdown pass. Collins Hill leads 21-10.

Lonergan has a touchdown pass of his. The Brookwood junior recently released a top 12 school list that included Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech among others.