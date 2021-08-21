Cancel
Galesburg, IL

Ideas sought for upgrading H.T. Custer Park: event planned Tuesday

Galesburg Register-Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — The city of Galesburg will hold a public meeting Tuesday to seek input on how to renovate H.T. Custer Park, East Fifth Street. The city of Galesburg Parks and Recreation Department is applying for the 2022 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant to renovate H.T. Custer Park. The city would like to get input from the residents who live near the park on what ideas they have for possible renovations.

