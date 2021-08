Legends of the last ice age, woolly mammoths played a pivotal ecological role in the grassy tundra they once roamed. So much so, that scientists have even proposed resurrecting them in an attempt to mitigate some of the damage that our way of life has inflicted on the planet. Glacial melts have defrosted incredibly well preserved specimens, with their DNA giving us new perspectives on their extinction. But as mammoths are 4,000 years long gone, many mysteries remain about how they lived their daily lives. Scientists have now analyzed chemical isotopes in the remains of one such creature, mapping out its biography...