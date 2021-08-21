Cancel
Oswego, NY

Individual Safely Rescued From Oswego River

Oswego County Today
 8 days ago
OSWEGO – The Oswego City Police and Fire Departments responded to the Oswego River at 12:18 a.m. today, August 21, for a report of a person in the river. Aided by bystanders, officers were able to locate an individual in the water who was hanging onto a floating dock near the Veteran’s Stage along W. Linear Park. Officers removed the individual from the water and with the assistance of fire department personnel, the individual was safely brought onto land.

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

