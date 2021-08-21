LTUSD to follow mask guidelines; Not all parents on board
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Unified School District is back in session on Aug. 30, and superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler said that the school district plans on following the California Department of Public Health guidelines regarding COVID-19. As posted on the district’s website earlier this month, all students and staff of the LTUSD will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.www.tahoedailytribune.com
