Projecting UGA's depth chart at offensive tackle

By James Morgan
 8 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs need a good performance out of their offensive line in 2021. Quarterback JT Daniels isn’t the most mobile athlete, so the offensive line’s protection of him will be critical, especially in week one against Clemson’s talented defensive line.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke has built up some quality talent along the offensive front. The Dawgs should have a strong running game again in 2021.

Can Georgia’s offensive line avoid poor performances this season? Last year, the offensive line and running backs surprisingly could not establish the run against Mississippi State. Georgia still beat Mississippi State, but the Dawgs needs to be able to run the ball effectively against each of their opponents this year.

How does Georgia’s depth chart stack up at offensive tackle?

Left tackle No. 2 Xavier Truss

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Xavier Truss warms up before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Xavier Truss is a quality back-up at the left tackle position. Truss, who has competition from former five-star recruits like Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims.

Xavier Truss played in six of 10 games last season. Truss started at left tackle in Georgia’s big Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Both Ben Cleveland and Trey Hill missed the Peach Bowl, so offensive line coach Matt Luke got a chance to see the future of the UGA offensive line. Will he start Truss at left tackle again?

Left tackle No. 1 Jamaree Salyer

Nov 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Tre Swilling talks to Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason All-American Jamaree Salyer is projected to start at left tackle for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Salyer has over 30 games of experience in his college football career. His return gave UGA a huge boost for the 2021 season.

Salyer started at left tackle in nine games for Georgia last season. He then moved inside to left guard for the Peach Bowl. His versatility and experience will be key for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Right tackle No. 2 Broderick Jones

Team Pressure offensive tackle Broderick Jones, committed to Georgia, (59) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in  2020. (Mickey Welsh: Montgomery Advertiser)

Former five-star recruit Broderick Jones has the talent to start for most college football teams in the country. Jones has excellent movement in pass protection and is entering into his sophomore season.

Broderick Jones missed a piece of his freshman season following an accident. Jones saw action as a right tackle against Missouri and South Carolina last year.

Right tackle No. 1 Warren McClendon

Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind blocking by Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Warren McClendon made the Freshman All-America Team following the 2020 season. McClendon, a redshirt sophomore, started nine games for Georgia at right tackle last season.

Warren McClendon picked up four games of experience in 2019. McClendon may not have the physical talent of Broderick Jones or Amarius Mims, but his experience in Todd Monken’s offensive system and chemistry with Georgia’s other linemen are the reasons why he will start.

Best of the rest: Georgia's offensive tackle depth

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive line coach Matt Luke has built up some impressive talent along the offensive line. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Condon and Amarius Mims represent Georgia’s top offensive tackle depth. Mims was ranked as one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the class of 2021. Mims has the talent to start right away as a freshman.

Fans should expect Mims to play some as a freshman. Mims could see action along the goal-line. Mims or Condon may need to step up if Georgia’s offensive line suffers a few injuries. Jamaree Salyer could play guard, which would raise Mims’ spot on the depth chart.

