Partnerships and progress for housing (Opinion)
Twelve months ago the Tahoe Prosperity Center championed this series of columns to bring to light the various housing issues in Tahoe’s communities. We heard from almost all of the Housing Tahoe Partners including: the city and El Dorado County, nonprofit organizations like Tahoe Home Connection, and employers like Barton, who have unique and important perspectives on the domino effect of not having sufficient housing in a community.www.tahoedailytribune.com
