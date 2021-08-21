Cancel
Former Lake County correctional officer faces custodial sexual misconduct charges

By Susan Klovstad
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Lake County sheriff's correctional officer faces sexual misconduct charges after a nearly nine-month investigation, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards started an investigation in December of 2020 after learning Elizabeth Blomstrand, 40, of the 100 block of Knob Hill Lane in Gurnee, possibly had been involved in rule or policy violations.

