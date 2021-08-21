Ivermectin warning: Increased Poison Control calls in Mississippi
The Mississippi state health authorities issued a health alert Friday due to increased Poison Control calls due to ivermectin ingestion and potential toxicity. The Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increasing number of calls from individuals with potential ivermectin exposure taken to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection- with at least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.outbreaknewstoday.com
