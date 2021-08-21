Keansburg Man Taken Into Custody After 6 Hour Standoff With Police

SEASIDE PARK, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 23, 2021, Michael Jedziniak, 18, of Seaside Park, was sentenced by the Honorable Kimarie Rahill, J.S.C., to a four-year suspended sentence to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC), as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Armed Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a. In lieu of incarceration at a facility operated by the JJC as requested by the State, Judge Rahill imposed a term of 18 months probation under the supervision of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program (JISP); as a condition of his JISP probation, Jedziniak must attend and successfully complete a Residential Program operated by the JJC. Upon successful completion of his JISP probation, Jedziniak will remain on probation for an additional 18 months and be supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.