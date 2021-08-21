Cancel
Keansburg, NJ

Keansburg Man Taken Into Custody After 6 Hour Standoff With Police

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KEANSBURG, NJ (MONMOUTH)– A 28 year old Keansburg man was taken into custody last night after a nearly 6 hour standoff with police, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, officers from the Keansburg Police Department responded to home of Anthony...

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
Keansburg, NJ
Keansburg, NJ
#Police#Mocert#Rdf#Aggravated Assault
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Police Blotter For Week Of August 25, 2021

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The East Windsor Township Police Department initiated the following police reports through Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Location: Route 133 East Time/Date: 11:00 AM, 8/20/2021. The officer responded to the area of Route 133 for a reported erratic driver. The officer located the vehicle, observed it failing to...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: One Very Critical Condition, One Stable Condition In Two Different Shootings As Gun Violence Breaks Out In The City Of Trenton

UPDATE: Person is still alive but in very critical condition. 7:30 p.m. Update: The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. this morning in the first block of Kirkbride Avenue in Trenton. The victim, a 21-year-old Trenton male, was shot multiple times and arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Sense at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

18-Year-Old Killed In Trenton Shooting

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred this afternoon in the City of Trenton. Police responded to the 100 block of Passaic Street on a report of shots fired at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a male had arrived at Capital Health System-Fuld with gunshot wounds and was in surgery. That victim, 18-year-old Daron Cheston, was pronounced deceased approximately one hour later. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Karl Johnston at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Two Accidents Early This Morning In Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, NJ (OCEAN)–There were two separate accidents early this morning in Lakewood. The first accident was before 1:00 a.m. where two vehicles collided at the intersection of Circle Place and Central Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital and a fire hydrant was damaged. In a second accident around...
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Two Vehicle Crash In Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton Township Police, Hamilton Fire Department, Capital Paramedics and RWJ EMS responded to the intersection of Klockner Road and Whitehorse Mercerville Road for an accident around 4:50 p.m. It appears that two people were transported to the hospital. Affordable Towing removed the two damaged vehicles and cleaned up the scene. The Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating the crash. No further information is available at this time.
Millstone, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

NJ State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Theft Suspects In Millstone Car Burglaries

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying four suspects who allegedly committed a series of car burglaries in Monmouth County. On Tuesday, August 17, troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station began investigating several car burglaries that were reported between the hours of...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Breaking: Reports Of Man Shot In Face In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton EMS and Police were detailed to the area of North Clinton Ave. and Dickinson Street for a male shot to the face just before 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival it was reported police found the injured man suffering a gunshot wound to the mouth area. Trenton EMS quickly transported the victim to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. It appeared that detectives from the Shooting Response Team were working the scene. No further information is available at this time.
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Team Technician Died This Morning Responding To Call For Service On NJ Turnpike

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–A tractor trailer overturned and crashed this morning on the New Jersey Turnpike at 6:17 a.m. at interchange 8A as earlier reported by MidJersey.News A Freightliner tractor trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned on the ramp. Middlesex County Hazmat was requested and responded to the scene. Since...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

91 Charges Against Atlantic City Teens In String Of Motor Vehicle Burglaries In Stafford Township

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–The Stafford Township Detective Bureau has charged four individuals for a string of motor vehicle burglaries and motor vehicle thefts that occurred on the 24th and 28th of July 2021. There was a total of 91 charges signed ranging from 3rd Degree Theft, 3rd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Receiving Stolen Property in addition to numerous counts of conspiracy and criminal attempts to commit those offenses.
Seaside Park, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Seaside Park Teen Sentenced To Juvenile Probation For Seaside Park Shooting

SEASIDE PARK, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 23, 2021, Michael Jedziniak, 18, of Seaside Park, was sentenced by the Honorable Kimarie Rahill, J.S.C., to a four-year suspended sentence to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC), as a result of a previously entered guilty plea to Armed Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a. In lieu of incarceration at a facility operated by the JJC as requested by the State, Judge Rahill imposed a term of 18 months probation under the supervision of the Juvenile Intensive Supervision Program (JISP); as a condition of his JISP probation, Jedziniak must attend and successfully complete a Residential Program operated by the JJC. Upon successful completion of his JISP probation, Jedziniak will remain on probation for an additional 18 months and be supervised by the Ocean County Probation Department.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

2 Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike With Injuries In Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville and Allentown EMS were sent to the New Jersey Turnpike at mile marker 63 north bound outer lanes for an accident. Apparently a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a car and there were reportedly injuries at the scene. Robbinsville and Allentown transported the injured to a local hospital for treatment. NJ State Police is investigating the crash. No further information is available.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Monday Morning Shooting in Trenton Leaves One Dead

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in Trenton early Monday morning that left one victim dead, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. At approximately 3:47 a.m., on August 23, 2021, Trenton police responded to a ShotSpotter...
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Vehicle Crashes Overturns And Burst Into Flames On NJ Turnpike In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–At 8:30 p.m. last night August 23, the Robbinsville Township Fire Department and Hightstown Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire at mile marker 65 north bound inner roadway. Radio reports say that a vehicle traveling north in the outer roadway crashed and overturned and ended up in the inner roadway and burst into flames. When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle fully involved at mile marker 65 and quickly extinguished the fire. Ambulances from Robbinsville Township and Hightstown First Aid Squad transported accident victims for what appeared to be minor injuries to local hospitals. No further information is available at this time.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ Woman Charged With Impersonating FBI Agent

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, woman made her initial appearance today on a charge that she impersonated an FBI agent, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Nealeigh Glasper, 29, of Trenton, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of impersonating an officer of an agency of...
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Update: Trenton Man Killed In Ewing Shooting Last Night

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Saturday night August 21, 2021. Police responded to Stout Avenue in Ewing on a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 10:00 p.m., and found a male victim unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 44-year old Aula Boles of Trenton, was later pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew DiStefano at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
Ewing Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Developing: Shooting Investigation In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 9:58 p.m. last night, August 21, 2021, the Ewing Police Department, Ewing EMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to 1st Block of Stout Avenue for a gun shot victim. Upon arrival it was reported that it was an obvious death and that paramedics would pronounce the victim on scene a short time later. There were unofficial reports of around 17 shots fired at the scene. Crime scene investigators could be seen investigating the scene and collecting evidence. Ewing Police and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are on scene investigating the shooting. No further information is available at this time.

