Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County police end standoff with arson suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County police arrested a man they say barricaded himself in inside a home near Lilburn more a large part of Saturday morning.

Police said the man was wanted in an arson case and they were trying to serve warrants for his arrest. This all took place at a home on Chartley Drive in a neighborhood very close to Parkview High School and just outside the Lilburn city limits.

The SWAT team negotiated with the suspect for several hours before he surrendered to them without incident. Police did not evacuate nearby homes while the standoff was happening, but residents were not able to get in or out of Chartley Drive during the negotiations.

©2021 Cox Media Group

