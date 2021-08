Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson revealed the exact reasons why she decided to leave the girl group. Speaking to The Guardian about her departure from the band and the mental health struggles that led her to go solo, Nelson shared how lock-down impacted her decision to leave Little Mix. Calling the time spent at home during quarantine "the happiest I've ever been," the singer explained how in October 2020, she was told that the girls would be filming the music video for "Sweet Melody" in just two weeks.