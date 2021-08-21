Report: Bologna Pushing to Sign Malang Sarr on Loan

Bologna are set to hold crunch talks to land Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been linked with several sides after spent the previous campaign on loan at Porto after signing for Chelsea last summer.

The French centre-half has attracted interest from Serie A side Bologna, who are keen to acquire the young defender on loan before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

(PRESSINPHOTO)

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian side are set to hold crunch talks with Sarr's entourage to try and find an agreement on Monday.

However, it remains to be seen if Bologna can match the wages offered to the centre-half at Stamford Bridge.

Moreover, it has been revealed that the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton are also keeping tabs on Sarr, who is highly likely to be sent on a loan stint before the end of the month.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Chelsea need to sell a few names before announcing any fresh arrivals following the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record sum of £97.5 million.

Danny Drinkwater, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Ike Ugbo are among others who are all expected to depart the west London side before the transfer window closes, with Chelsea looking to clear space in the squad before making any further additions.

