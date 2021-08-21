Chippewa Falls care worker: Congress must help families now

I love my Grandma Jan. She’s one of my closest family members, and that’s not just because I’m her favorite grandson. It’s also because I’m her full-time caretaker. I’ve been a homecare worker for the past two and a half years, ever since my grandmother left a rehabilitation center that she’d been in following her back surgery. She was having a hard time standing up, walking, cooking, cleaning, getting dressed, and showering. There was no way she could go to the grocery store or run other errands. She needed around the clock care.