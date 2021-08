While breakups are almost always difficult, there's added pressure when you're part of a celebrity couple. And, once said breakup does occur, people are then on the lookout to see when and how each member of the former couple moves on. HGTV star Ant Anstead surprised many fans when word surfaced that the master mechanic and host of the upcoming Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, had started dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger. Now, Anstead has given fans a peek at his date night with Zellweger.