Elizabeth Olsen Supports Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit
Elizabeth Olsen shared her support for Scarlett Johansson and her lawsuit against Disney regarding Black Widow. 2021 has been a massive year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off with the miniseries WandaVision, which was led by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Also, after numerous delays, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson finally released last month. However, because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney opted to utilize the Premier Access hybrid release strategy, which allowed Disney Plus subscribers to watch the film at home for a $29.99 fee while the film was also playing in theaters.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0