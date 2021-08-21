Cancel
Music

Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced that he will launch an Official Bootleg Series with the October 1 release of his debut performance at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1970. The solo acoustic show took place on December 4, 1970, three months after he issued his third album, "After The Gold Rush." Mixed from the original analog multitrack tapes by Young and Niko Bolas, "The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series -- Carnegie Hall 1970" delivers an extensive 23-song setlist that includes "Bad Fog Of Loneliness," "Old Man," and "See The Sky About To Rain" before they were recorded and released.

Public Healthwcsx.com

Neil Young Drops Out of Farm Aid Due to Pandemic Concerns

Neil Young has announced he is dropping out of the 2021 edition of Farm Aid due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Young issued a statement via Archives website which reads, “Lots is going on in our world right now. I find myself wondering whether Farmaid [sic] will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging. I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but I still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone. I worry about audiences coming together in these times. The show is sold out.”
Hartford, CTPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Neil Young Plays ‘Hey Hey, My My’ at First Farm Aid in 1985

Farm Aid is returning on September 25th with an all-day show at Hartford, Connecticut’s 30,000-seat Xfinity Theatre, but board member Neil Young announced last week that he won’t be there. “All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you,” he wrote in a letter to fans. “I don’t want you to see me playing and think it’s safe now. I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe. My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear...
fox5ny.com

Live music comeback on hold due to rising COVID cases

NEW YORK - Concert promoters have been hoping that outdoor shows and music festivals across the country would jumpstart the live concert industry and help it rebound from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. But with coronavirus cases rising due to the delta variant, top headliners have been canceling...
MusicNintendo Life

Quick Beats: 'Journey' And 'Abzu' Composer On Star Wars, Neil Young And Podcasts

Rapid-fire composer quizzing with BAFTA winner Austin Wintory. Throughout the Nintendo Life Video Game Music Festival we'll be speaking to a range of composers and musicians with a mixture of in-depth interviews and shorter, sharper (and perhaps a little goofier) Q&As where we ask just ten rapid-fire personal questions; we're calling these shorter features 'Quick Beats'.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Neil Young Withdraws from Farm Aid Concert: ‘My Soul Tells Me It Would Be Wrong’

The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of people’s perspectives concerning socialization and large crowd events. One of those events is the annual Farm Aid Concert set to take place this September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut. However, because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases resulting from the latest Delta variant, rock artist Neil Young has withdrawn from this year’s benefit event.
Public Health1033theeagle.com

Neil Young drops off lineup of Farm Aid 2021, citing COVID fears

Neil Young has announced that he’s decided not to perform at the Farm Aid 2021 festival scheduled for September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, citing his concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a message posted on NeilYoungArchives.com, the 75-year-old rock legend writes, "Lots is going on in...
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Neil Young Announces New Release Series

On Friday, August 20, famed singer-songwriter, Neil Young, announced a new release series, The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series, in conjunction with Shakey Pictures Records and Reprise Records. The first installment, Carnegie Hall 1970, will be available on double vinyl and double CD on October 1 (pre-order here). Young, who...
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Neil Young Backs Out Of ‘Farm Aid’ Due To Covid Worries

Neil Young has pulled out of appearing at this year's Farm Aid 2021, set for September 25th at Hartford, Connecticut's Xfinity Theatre. Young, who along with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp is a board member for the organization, which started back in 1985, posted a message to fans on his NeilYoungArchives page writing, “Lots is going on in our world right now. I find myself wondering whether Farm Aid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging. I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.”
MusicStereogum

Neil Young Drops Out Of Farm Aid: “It Might Not Be Safe For Everyone”

Neil Young has dropped out of Farm Aid 2021 due to COVID safety concerns. Young, who is a co-founder and board member of Farm Aid, was supposed to perform at the festival in Hartford next month alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, and more. Young...
Hartford, CTarcamax.com

Neil Young pulls out of Farm Aid, citing coronavirus concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. — Neil Young has pulled out of the Farm Aid benefit concert that is scheduled in Hartford on Sept. 25, Young announced on his official site on Wednesday. Young is one of several artists to cancel or postpone national concert dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebritiesmusicfestnews.com

Neil Young Cites Safety as Reason Not to Play Farm Aid

Neil Young Cites Safety as Reason Not to Play Farm Aid. Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young’s last appearance was at Farm Aid at the Apple Valley Music Theatre in 2019, and he was certainly looking forward to performing at this year’s Farm Aid benefit along with other board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews. This year’s event is set for September 25 at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, Young’s departure from the festival comes for the first time since founding Farm Aid with the other board members and other musicians.
New York City, NYantiMUSIC

Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show

(hennemusic) Rob Thomas reunited with Carlos Santana at the August 21 “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in New York’s Central Park. The Matchbox Twenty singer joined the Santana for “Move” – the lead single from the guitarist’s newly-announced forthcoming album, “Blessings And Miracles” – before delivering the pair’s 1999 smash hit, “Smooth.”
Public Healththebrag.com

Neil Young has shared his thoughts on gigs taking place during COVID-19

Neil Young has shared his thoughts on gigs taking place during COVID-19, calling them “super-spreader events.”. Always outspoken, thankfully the legendary artist didn’t have any controversial opinions here, instead presenting a reasonable viewpoint on the current COVID situation. In a post titled ‘Concerts and Covid’ on his website Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian, he called gigs “super-spreader events”, stating that their promoter were responsible.
Public HealthBillboard

Neil Young Blasts Concerts as 'Super-Spreader Events' Amid COVID-19 Surge

Neil Young shared his two cents on why the concert business needs to let its money-making efforts take a back seat to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The outspoken 75-year-old artist shared a new post, titled "Concerts and Covid," on his website Neil Young Archives Times-Contrarian this week, calling concerts "super-spreader events" and claiming their promoters responsible. He explained that he pulled out of Willie Nelson’s 2021 Farm Aid festival that's scheduled for September "for fear that unprotected children may become infected with Covid by folks who went to the show, caught the virus, had no symptoms and returned home to hug their kids or someone else's kids."

