Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package

Neil Young has announced he is dropping out of the 2021 edition of Farm Aid due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Young issued a statement via Archives website which reads, “Lots is going on in our world right now. I find myself wondering whether Farmaid [sic] will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging. I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but I still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone. I worry about audiences coming together in these times. The show is sold out.”