Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Package
(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced that he will launch an Official Bootleg Series with the October 1 release of his debut performance at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1970. The solo acoustic show took place on December 4, 1970, three months after he issued his third album, "After The Gold Rush." Mixed from the original analog multitrack tapes by Young and Niko Bolas, "The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series -- Carnegie Hall 1970" delivers an extensive 23-song setlist that includes "Bad Fog Of Loneliness," "Old Man," and "See The Sky About To Rain" before they were recorded and released.www.antimusic.com
Comments / 0