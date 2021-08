Billy Joel’s 50 years of recording will be celebrated this fall with the release of Billy Joel – The Vinyl Collection, Vol.1, a 9-LP box set chronicling his evolution as a songwriter, performer and recording artist during his rise from obscurity to international superstardom. The collection, via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, arrives on November 5, 2021. The Aug. 26 announcement notes that it kicks off a celebration of the classic rock legend’s 50 years of artistry.