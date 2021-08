Jazz trumpet player Teus Nobel has been more productive than ever in recent years. In 2019 two albums saw the light: Journey Of Man and the Edison award-winning album Saudade. Another two albums will see the light in 2021: Brazilian album Tanto Amor and the pure jazz record Pleasure is the Measure! On Tanto Amor he immerses himself in Brazilian spheres that he had already explored with his album Saudade. Pleasure Is The Measure is a live album which has been recorded during 4 sold-out concerts in jazz club Paradox (Tilburg, Netherlands).