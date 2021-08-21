Cancel
Unreleased Van Halen Material In The Vault Says Sammy Hagar

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that there is some unreleased material in the vault from his time with the band, but "not that much". Hagar spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about his upcoming Las Vegas Residency and during the chat he was asked about a 5150 era demo called "I Want Some Action" that he and bandmate Michael Anthony recently teased via social media.

Sammy Hagar
