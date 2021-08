UFC Vegas 34 is coming your way this Saturday night. The main event will be between Middleweights Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum, but before that, Lightweights Clay Guida and Mark Madsen will be going at it in what should be an entertaining battle. Guida (36-17-0) has been fighting for what seems like forever. He’s been around for so long that it’s amazing to get reminded from time to time that he’s still active. Meanwhile, Madsen (10-0-0)is a relatively new fighter, who is looking to gain even more recognition in the division.