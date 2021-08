The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning that includes Lincoln County. The flood warning is in effect until 12:15 p.m. Sunday. At 6:24 a.m. CDT, Doppler radar indicated numerous slow-moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across Russell and Lincoln counties. Between one and three inches of rain have fallen so far, with additional amounts of one to three inches possible early this morning. This may cause flooding of streams, creeks, streets, country roads, and various low-lying areas.