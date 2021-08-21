Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch for during second preseason game

By Zach Kruse
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz10n_0bYpXjW900

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets will conclude a long week – featuring a pair of joint practices – with Saturday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur’s team is attempting to bounce back after a disappointing preseason opener. The Packers will have to do so with Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala at quarterback, assuming Jordan Love (shoulder) isn’t ready to play after missing the entire week.

Benkert will start and play the majority of the game. In fact, he could play the entire game with Dolegala – who was only signed this week – as the emergency option.

Here are five other things to watch for on Saturday:

Recovering receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpN4T_0bYpXjW900
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) is shown during a mandatory minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Saturday afternoon should provide a big opportunity for a few forgotten names at receiver. It’s certainly possible the performance won’t matter much – the top seven or eight at receiver looks fairly solid – but don’t discount what a talented player can do with an opportunity. Equanimeous St. Brown is healthy and should play a significant amount of snaps. The same goes for Reggie Begelton. Both have a lot of ground to make up between now and final cuts. But the opportunity should be available because there’s a good chance both Devin Funchess and Juwann Winfree won’t play because of injury.

Rolling with Royce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mjkce_0bYpXjW900
Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arguably no player has a more important opportunity on Saturday than rookie Royce Newman, who will start at left or right guard after an impressive preseason debut last week. The Packers’ fourth-round pick has injected himself directly into the competition to start at guard. With a strong performance against the Jets, he could become a favorite to line up on one side of rookie center Josh Myers in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. While others fight for roster spots, Newman will be attempting to show Packers coaches that he can handle starting for one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Trio of safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3314Hj_0bYpXjW900
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Will Redmond, who only recently returned from the NFI list, has to be feeling the heat. Young safeties Vernon Scott, Henry Black and Innis Gaines have impressed throughout the summer, including in the preseason opener. All three can fly around the field, play deep or in the box and contribute value on special teams. Redmond is the veteran, but the two or three backup spots behind Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage look wide open. Keep a close eye on No. 36, No. 41 and No. 38 on Saturday night. They can play, and all three are gunning for roster spots.

The new guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dX7dG_0bYpXjW900
New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Packers sent cornerback Josh Jackson – who played extensively in the first preseason game – to New York for cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who now has two weeks to prove he’s worth keeping in Green Bay to start the 2021 season. He’ll be wearing No. 24. The personnel department clearly sees talent and potential in Yiadom, a third-round pick in 2018, but his roster spot is far from guaranteed. Kabion Ento was terrific in the preseason opener and has a strong case for being the fifth or sixth cornerback. Can Yiadom stand out in simple coverage schemes against the Jets? He won’t have long to prove he can play to his new team.

Sternberger's spot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLQni_0bYpXjW900
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers’ third-year tight end made the big play in the preseason opener – catching a 34-yard pass from Jordan Love on third down to extend the team’s only scoring drive – but it’s also clear the Packers want to see a lot more from Sternberger during the preseason. His inconsistency – highlighted by tight ends coach Justin Outten this past week – could put him in roster trouble once he comes off the suspended list in Week 3. Sternberger will play a lot of snaps over the next two preseason games, so this is his showcase opportunity. It appears, at least at this point, that he has a lot left to prove.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Jets#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Royce#The New Orleans Saints#Nfi#Yiadom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Packers veterans who could be cut this preseason

The team to win the NFC North each of the past two seasons has a very talented roster. Who could be out when it comes to the Green Bay Packers?. Head coach Matt LaFleur has been consistent in two years at the helm of the Packers. Green Bay has won a pair of division titles and reached the NFC title game both times. But it still hasn’t added up to a Super Bowl appearance, something the club hasn’t managed since 2010.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Jordan Love Picking Up 1 Bad Habit From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can make throws that 99-percent of NFL quarterbacks, even many great ones, can’t pull off. His potential heir apparently Jordan Love has an impressive arm of his own, but it sounds like he may need to play within himself a bit more. Rodgers was understandably absent for the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Packers' GM Admits Who Pulled Trigger On Trade With Texans

The story of how the Green Bay Packers went on the offensive to lure back reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers won't soon be forgotten. A vital tactic for Green Bay was to appease Rodgers by giving him power in personnel moves. The quarterback's first desire? Re-acquiring long-time Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Za’Darius Smith’s days in Green Bay are numbered

It is entirely possible that Za’Darius Smith is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers after this season. The Green Bay Packers were in desperate need of some pass-rushing help in the 2019 league year, and they addressed it in a huge way by signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Za’Darius Smith to a four-year contract. As it turns out, the pass rusher may not remain with the team for the full duration of his deal.
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy