PaddleHeads lose heartbreaker to Boise Hawks
MISSOULA — A dramatic three-run home run by Alejandro Rivero with two outs in the top of the ninth lifted the Boise Hawks over the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night, 9-7. In a game that started 40 minutes late because of wet field conditions, Missoula took a one-run lead into the ninth but couldn't hold on. Reliever Davis Delorefice was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs, one walk and one hit in the fateful inning.missoulian.com
Comments / 0