New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins announce Saturday afternoon lineups

New Jersey Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Friday's game:Yankees pummel Twins for eighth straight win. Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.41) will start...

