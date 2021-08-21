New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins announce Saturday afternoon lineups

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. From the Yankees after Saturday night’s 10-2 win over the Twins. The Yankees have won a season-high eight straight games, their longest winning streak since a 10-game winning from 9/9-19/20...have won nine of their last 10 games, 15 of their last 18, 18 of their last 22 and 20 of their last 25. Improved to 6-0 on their eight-game, seven-day homestand. Are a season-high 19G over .500...are 19G over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2019 season 44G over .500 (103-59). Their 29-11 (.725) record since 7/6 is the best record in the Majors in that span. Are 25-8 in their last 33 games (since 7/17) and 30-11 in their last 41 games. With tonight’s win, clinched a season series win over the Twins (are 4-2 vs. Minnesota in 2021 with 2G remaining)...marks their 14th consecutive.