Albany, NY

Cuomo Begins Moving Out of Governor's Mansion

chautauquatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving vans were spotted at the governor's mansion in Albany on Friday, as Governor Andrew Cuomo prepares to leave office. Cuomo, who announced his resignation earlier this month in the wake of Attorney General Letitia James' bombshell report that he sexually harassed multiple women, is scheduled to have his last full day in office on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as New York's 57th Governor at 12:01 AM Tuesday at the State Capitol building.

