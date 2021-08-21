Legislative districts overpopulated in 4 Kansas urban areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — New figures from the Kansas Legislature’s research staff show that shifts in population left legislators in four urban areas with too many people in their districts and lawmakers from most rural areas with too few. The numbers released this week showed that 22 of 40 Senate districts and 78 of 125 House districts have too little population after the past 10 years. Districts in the Kansas City, Wichita, Lawrence and Manhattan areas have too many people. Current boundaries were drawn in 2012, and the Republican-controlled Legislature must redraw them next year so that districts are as equal in population as possible.