Pokemon GO rings in the sky:Today is the first day of the Sword and Shield event.

The true conclusion to Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is upon us with the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. This last of three unlockable events was earned by players who completed every challenge during the massive GO Fest 2021 event. Two have already come and gone with mixed results for players. This last one though is the real prize. Focusing on Sword and Shield and the Galar region, we leap ahead a few generations to get some truly special bonuses and new additions. But to get the most out of all of it you need to know what’s going on and how to prepare. Here’s our Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event guide for August 2021.