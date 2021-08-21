Pokemon GO rings in the sky:Today is the first day of the Sword and Shield event.
The Pokemon GO event Sword and Shield, which was unlocked during Pokemon GO Fest 2021, is featured today! Until August 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. local time, the “Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield” event will continue. Boosted spawns for Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, Wooloo, Falinks, Snorlax and Kingler have been added to the game! There are Hoopa’s ring in the sky. All sorts of new Pokemon will be added in the next two weeks by Hoopa!slashbeats.com
Comments / 0