Most of Kansas’ top 10 cities grew in population over decade

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Eight of the 10 largest cities in Kansas grew in population over the past decade and now are home to nearly half of the state’s residents. New census figures show that 1.34 million of the state’s 2.9 million residents live in the 10 largest cities, or nearly 46%. That’s up about 87,000 people or 7% from the 2010 population of 1.25 million. The two large cities that didn’t grow were Topeka and Salina. Topeka lost 0.7% of its residents, down to about 126,600, and Salina’s dropped 1.7% to about 46,900. The state’s largest city of Wichita grew 4% to about 397,500 residents.

